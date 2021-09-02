J.Jill (JILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.09 million for the quarter.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.Jill stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 271.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.