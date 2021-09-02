J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in J2 Global by 6.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in J2 Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 22.4% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50.

Several research firms have commented on JCOM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

