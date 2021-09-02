Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.30 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

