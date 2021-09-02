Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 72.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.