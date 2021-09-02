James Alexander Chriss Sells 2,022 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59.

Intuit stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.79. 1,082,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,407. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

