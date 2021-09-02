James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CCOI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.06 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

