James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186,567 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

