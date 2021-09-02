JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of JD opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 261,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

