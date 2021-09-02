JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,535 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of JD.com worth $169,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

