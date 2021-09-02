Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

NAT stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

