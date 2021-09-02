Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Indivior PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Indivior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of INVVY opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.18. Indivior has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

