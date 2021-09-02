Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.
Facebook stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,761,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.85.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
