Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.

Facebook stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,761,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

