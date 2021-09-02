JMP Securities Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $96.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $167.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 99.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 262,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,452. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

