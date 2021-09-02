JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JOANN shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,331 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in JOANN by 3,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $547.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

