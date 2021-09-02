Jobchain (JOB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,557.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $6,557.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00809553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,542,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

