John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

JBT stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.35. 174,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,412. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

