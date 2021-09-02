Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $174.66. 261,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. The company has a market capitalization of $459.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

