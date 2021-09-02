JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.33 ($46.27).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

