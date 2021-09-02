JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 124.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 801,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The company has a market capitalization of $479.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.