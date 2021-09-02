JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 882,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of JSR stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. JSR has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

