JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 882,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of JSR stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. JSR has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.
JSR Company Profile
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.