Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Shares Up 1.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several research firms recently commented on JGHHY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 price target on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

