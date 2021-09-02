K21 Reaches Market Cap of $12.23 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and $536,102.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00125219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00808154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047597 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

