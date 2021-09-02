K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KNTNF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 119,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

