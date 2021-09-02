Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $284.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

