Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Sells $111,510.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,371.14.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 232,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,916. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 46.8% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 51.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 371,571 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 467,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 263,351 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.