Kalmar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $288,374.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $288,374.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00007065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,791 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

