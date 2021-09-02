KARMA (KARMA) Trading 52.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $25.11 million and $123.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006131 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060094 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

