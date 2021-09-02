Karura Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.90 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $7.82 or 0.00015844 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $67.44 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

