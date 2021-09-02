Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Declares Dividend of $0.38

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

KPCPY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $19.85.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

