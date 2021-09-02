Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Declares Dividend of $0.38

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.
KPCPY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $19.85.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
