Kava.io Price Hits $8.10 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $740.67 million and approximately $194.12 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.10 or 0.00016347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00092152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00348973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,099.97 or 0.02219926 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,384,538 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

