Keel Point LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

