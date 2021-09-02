Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 724 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,950 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

