Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,964 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $415.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $416.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

