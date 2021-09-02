Keel Point LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Keel Point LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period.

PSP stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

