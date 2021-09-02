Keel Point LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

