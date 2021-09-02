Keel Point LLC Sells 30,527 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 52.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

