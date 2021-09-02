Keel Point LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 741,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 207,837 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

