Keel Point LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.