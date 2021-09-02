KeyCorp Comments on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NX opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

