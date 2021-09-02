Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 176,174 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $4,995,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $5,428,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

