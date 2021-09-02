KickToken [new] Hits Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00812719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047683 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

