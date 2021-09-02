Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 456,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.