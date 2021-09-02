Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 348,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 456,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

