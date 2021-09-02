Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,029 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Kinder Morgan worth $151,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

