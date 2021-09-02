Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 399,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Kinross Gold worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

