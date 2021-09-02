Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $182.84 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

