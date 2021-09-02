Kira Network (KEX) Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00156322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.76 or 0.07628753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.31 or 1.00111697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00803863 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

