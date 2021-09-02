Klaytn Market Capitalization Reaches $4.00 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $110.83 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00155739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.57 or 0.07563716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.48 or 0.99804335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00853295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.60 or 0.00981768 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,661,626,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,970,880 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

