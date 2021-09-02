KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.36. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,922 shares of company stock valued at $668,541. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.