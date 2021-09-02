Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KSS stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.24.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

